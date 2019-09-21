Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.82 Billion Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,389,678 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 492,162 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Citizens Financial Group worth $1,817,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,794,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,423,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,064 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,496,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,939 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 75.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,796,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,877,000 after buying an additional 1,198,821 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth $25,742,000. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth $22,402,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $35.88. 7,281,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,645,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $41.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.79.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,943.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $41.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

