Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.60 Billion Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,577,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,404 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.67% of State Street worth $1,602,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 693.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth about $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 50.8% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 137.8% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,320,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.47. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $89.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.12.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 17.66%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

STT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price target on State Street and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on State Street from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on State Street from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.95.

In other State Street news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.43 per share, for a total transaction of $353,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,461.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,000 shares of company stock worth $577,375 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.