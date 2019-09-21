Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,577,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 342,485 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.01% of United Continental worth $1,801,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of United Continental by 1.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of United Continental by 9.5% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 380,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,224,000 after buying an additional 32,936 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of United Continental by 9.0% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 68,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of United Continental by 11.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 174,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on UAL shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Continental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Continental in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of United Continental from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.72.

In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $89,133.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 10,000 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,981,974. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UAL traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.09. 1,878,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,392. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $77.02 and a 1 year high of $97.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.68.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.14. United Continental had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. United Continental’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

