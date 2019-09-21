Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,622,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,572,228 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.53% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $1,747,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,942,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355,944 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,248,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,611 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,491,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,379 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2,279.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,637,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,806 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.93 per share, with a total value of $103,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,045.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $743,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,186,975.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FITB traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $27.83. 5,423,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,190,625. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 18th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nomura set a $29.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

