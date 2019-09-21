Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 86,271 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,331,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,271 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of TE Connectivity worth $2,426,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 220.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $2,061,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 38,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $3,469,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,657.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,737,285 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TEL traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.50. 531,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,917. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21. TE Connectivity Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $69.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.74.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Longbow Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cross Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.21.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.