Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 658,822 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,509,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.85% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $2,177,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,193.3% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.87. The stock had a trading volume of 67,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,051. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $119.35 and a 12-month high of $154.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.12.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

