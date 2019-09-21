Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 210,596 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,260,319 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,596 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.56% of Halliburton worth $1,506,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,046,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,456,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911,686 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,928,402 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $600,813,000 after buying an additional 773,300 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,591,540 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $536,472,000 after buying an additional 11,163,777 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Halliburton by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,546,308 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $239,822,000 after buying an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,366,928 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $122,029,000 after buying an additional 1,105,359 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Halliburton from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $20.44. The company had a trading volume of 9,468,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,032,003. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $42.57.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

In related news, Director William E. Albrecht bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $309,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

