Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stock Position Lowered by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 30.8% during the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $81.44. 3,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,334. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.02. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.55.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

