Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Family Management Corp increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 51,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,615,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,041,000 after purchasing an additional 162,399 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 83,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,887,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,082,000 after purchasing an additional 552,015 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.72. 711,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,688. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.95. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $121.21.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

