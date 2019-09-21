ValuEngine Lowers Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $137.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Childrens Place from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Childrens Place from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $128.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $115.00 price target on shares of Childrens Place and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $77.16 on Tuesday. Childrens Place has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $160.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Childrens Place will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. FMR LLC raised its stake in Childrens Place by 65.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,749,000 after buying an additional 836,154 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Childrens Place in the first quarter worth approximately $71,212,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Childrens Place by 293.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 497,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,410,000 after buying an additional 370,870 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Childrens Place in the first quarter worth approximately $31,900,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Childrens Place in the first quarter worth approximately $22,087,000.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.