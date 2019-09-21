USDQ Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. USDQ has a market capitalization of $5.53 million and $85,835.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDQ has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDQ token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00010016 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDQ alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00087345 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00394088 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007092 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000949 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About USDQ

USDQ (USDQ) is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,506,144 tokens. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.