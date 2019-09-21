US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Shares Acquired by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 346.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,524 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $9,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in US Foods by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,157,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,404,000 after purchasing an additional 46,236 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 12.1% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 4,026,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,557,000 after purchasing an additional 433,623 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in US Foods by 169.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,084 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in US Foods by 13.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 343,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,270,000 after purchasing an additional 39,852 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in US Foods by 128.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 322,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 181,427 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USFD traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.81. 847,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,023. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.49.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. US Foods had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

