US Bancorp DE Sells 176 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Ventas by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Ventas by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services increased its position in shares of Ventas by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 3,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ventas to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

NYSE VTR traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $72.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,918,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.80 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.09 and its 200-day moving average is $66.54.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.16 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 13.34%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $725,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

