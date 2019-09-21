US Bancorp DE Sells 1,397 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. FCG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $108.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,229. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $110.25.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

