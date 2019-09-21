US Bancorp DE Sells 1,319 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 20,300,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,614,437,000 after purchasing an additional 763,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $907,591,000 after purchasing an additional 252,241 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,685,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,534,000 after purchasing an additional 512,851 shares during the period. Swedbank boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,403,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,589,000 after purchasing an additional 148,419 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,980,000 after purchasing an additional 130,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $102,765.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,173.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,785 shares of company stock valued at $354,208. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.17. 1,974,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,662. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.76. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.86 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.84.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

