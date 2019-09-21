US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 64.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 15.1% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $42,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan R. Salka sold 45,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $2,295,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,473,573.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,148 shares of company stock worth $2,469,611 in the last ninety days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price target on AMN Healthcare Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.37. 362,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,625. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average of $52.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

