US Bancorp DE Makes New Investment in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 63,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,000. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of Wyndham Destinations as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth about $796,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. AXA increased its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 324,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

NYSE WYND traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,451. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.28. Wyndham Destinations has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $49.75.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 90.37% and a net margin of 11.67%. Wyndham Destinations’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

WYND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on Wyndham Destinations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Nomura raised their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 price objective on Wyndham Destinations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Destinations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.63.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 5,300 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $227,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 1,904 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $92,724.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,007 shares of company stock valued at $667,440. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.