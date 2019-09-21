US Bancorp DE Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Fluor Co. (NEW) worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,891,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,776,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,079 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,864,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,455,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,717,000 after acquiring an additional 331,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,101,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FLR traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.15. 4,211,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,110. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.29. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.19.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.19). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

