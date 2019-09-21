US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADS. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 940.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 36.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

ADS stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $130.19. 770,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,708. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.96 and a 200-day moving average of $150.53. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $118.40 and a twelve month high of $250.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by ($0.42). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.69%.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ADS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $173.00 price objective on Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Alliance Data Systems to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.27.

In related news, CFO Timothy P. King sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $406,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

