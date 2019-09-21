Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Stake Raised by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 98.9% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 32.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 5.2% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UE traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.43. 2,633,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,702. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.85. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $22.44.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.44 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 20.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is presently 67.18%.

UE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

