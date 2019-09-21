Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Down 10.9% This Week

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 21st. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $961,142.00 and approximately $106,114.00 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for $0.0961 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, IDAX and Exrates. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00040521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $550.33 or 0.05486992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000384 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001073 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, TOPBTC, Exrates, IDAX, OOOBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.