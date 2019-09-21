UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,288 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 16,456 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.9% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $43,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 83.2% in the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 791,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $195,608,000 after acquiring an additional 49,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 51,799 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,652,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,620. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $232.70. 3,371,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,729,569. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.28 and its 200-day moving average is $242.80. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $220.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.61.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

