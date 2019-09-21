United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 2,123 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Allergan by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Allergan by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allergan by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Allergan by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Allergan by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allergan stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $166.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,597,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.61. Allergan plc has a 1 year low of $114.27 and a 1 year high of $197.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.31 and a 200-day moving average of $149.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 54.25%. Allergan’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target (down from $188.00) on shares of Allergan in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TheStreet raised Allergan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.75.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

