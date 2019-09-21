United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 150.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 45.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2,704.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 38.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 233.3% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,254,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,623. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $36.06 and a one year high of $73.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $687.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 2,028.57%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HP shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

