United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $996,000 Stock Position in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,015 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the first quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Coty during the second quarter worth $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Coty by 384.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Coty during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Coty during the first quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COTY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.17. 5,606,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,994,958. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36. Coty Inc has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 43.76%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Coty’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Laubies purchased 262,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $2,499,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,218,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,706,159.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 507,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,580. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COTY. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup set a $9.00 price target on shares of Coty and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.73.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

