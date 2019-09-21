United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $970,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,246,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,586,000 after purchasing an additional 577,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,044,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,339,000 after purchasing an additional 473,385 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,112,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,613,000 after purchasing an additional 151,116 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,970,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,125,000 after purchasing an additional 283,252 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,789,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 10,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $342,890.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $254,553.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.35.

NYSE:DRE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.35. 3,198,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,773. Duke Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average of $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $213.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.66%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

