United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $11,462,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 318.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 439,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,162,000 after purchasing an additional 334,422 shares in the last quarter. Premise Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Premise Capital LLC now owns 125,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 102,707 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 71,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 55,797 shares in the last quarter.

GWX traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $29.73. The stock had a trading volume of 38,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,273. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.83.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

