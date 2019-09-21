United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $600.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $600.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $487.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.40.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $837,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $2,710,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,906.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,121 shares of company stock worth $6,134,153 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $550.54. 754,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,077. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $524.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $468.57. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $355.28 and a 1 year high of $554.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.22. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.73 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

