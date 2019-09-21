United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 1,076 Shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.05% of Arcosa worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arcosa in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

ACA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Arcosa in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.12.

Shares of NYSE ACA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.35. 605,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,228. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 18.87. Arcosa Inc has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $39.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $434.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.22 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcosa Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

