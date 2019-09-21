Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.78 Million

Analysts expect Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) to report $167.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.56 million. Unit posted sales of $220.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Unit will report full-year sales of $703.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $692.00 million to $714.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $840.22 million, with estimates ranging from $722.00 million to $958.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Unit.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.61 million. Unit had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on shares of Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of UNT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.72. 2,252,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,032. The company has a market capitalization of $213.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.43. Unit has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $29.06.

In other news, EVP Frank Q. Young bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 103,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,543.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $66,580 in the last ninety days. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Unit by 4,726.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Unit by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its holdings in Unit by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

