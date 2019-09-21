Ultiledger (ULT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.43 Million

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Ultiledger has a total market cap of $19.60 million and $4.43 million worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultiledger token can currently be purchased for about $0.0306 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx and Bytex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00210030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.83 or 0.01225700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00094429 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018405 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020970 BTC.

Ultiledger Profile

Ultiledger Profile

Ultiledger's total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 640,754,862 tokens. The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . Ultiledger's official website is www.ultiledger.io . Ultiledger's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

Ultiledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and Bytex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

