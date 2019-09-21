UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases New Shares in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.06% of Global Blood Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,271,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,069,000 after purchasing an additional 392,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,366,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,258,000 after purchasing an additional 485,866 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,939,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.99. 244,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,223. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 16.79, a current ratio of 16.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.47.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen set a $83.00 target price on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 2,765 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $150,305.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,217.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

