UBS Oconnor LLC Lowers Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

UBS Oconnor LLC lessened its holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 73.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 358.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth about $1,169,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 56.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 8.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,418,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,926,637,000 after buying an additional 498,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP traded down $8.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $316.52. The stock had a trading volume of 92,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,927. Shopify Inc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $409.61. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of -513.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $361.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 11.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.45. Shopify had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $361.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mackie raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.88.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

