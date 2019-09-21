UBS Oconnor LLC Lowers Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

UBS Oconnor LLC cut its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $55.43. 21,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,448. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.13. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $57.80.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.14% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $94,248.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,329.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 target price on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.43.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

