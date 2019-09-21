UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Insmed by 260.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after buying an additional 565,297 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Insmed by 12.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Insmed by 77.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 44,564 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter valued at about $106,000.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $10,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,497,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insmed from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

INSM traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 18,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.31. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $33.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.98.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

