UBS Group Raises Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $34.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACHC. BidaskClub raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $30.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.50.

Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.76. 996,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $45.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.11.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.31 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, CEO Debra K. Osteen acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $530,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,732.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 127.4% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3,472.3% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 84.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 228.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 27.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

