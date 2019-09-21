U Network Hits Market Cap of $8.91 Million (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One U Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, DDEX and HADAX. U Network has a total market cap of $8.91 million and $355,743.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network Token Profile

UUU is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. U Network’s official website is u.network . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HADAX, Bibox, HitBTC, DDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

