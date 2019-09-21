TrueDeck Market Capitalization Tops $125,327.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last week, TrueDeck has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $125,327.00 and approximately $24,039.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00210394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.50 or 0.01221264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00094175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018622 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020947 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

