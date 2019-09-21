Trian Fund Management L.P. Has $557.24 Million Stock Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Trian Fund Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,621,581 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 618,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for approximately 5.9% of Trian Fund Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Trian Fund Management L.P.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $557,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 471,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,803,000 after purchasing an additional 354,862 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,878,000. H2O AM LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 316,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,995,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, Vice Chairman William M. Daley bought 11,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $509,955.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $256,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $14,882,936.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 539,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,184,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.10.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,323,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,913. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day moving average is $46.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.94 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

