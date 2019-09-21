TransferCoin Price Tops $0.0163 on Top Exchanges (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. TransferCoin has a market cap of $131,922.00 and approximately $217.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TransferCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit and Livecoin. Over the last week, TransferCoin has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009946 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin Coin Profile

TX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,071,637 coins. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev . TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Livecoin, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

