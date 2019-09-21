Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Townsquare Media reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $113.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.73 million. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Noble Financial set a $12.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of TSQ stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 37,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,960. The company has a market cap of $131.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72. Townsquare Media has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $8.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is 29.13%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 70.0% during the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 28.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 31.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 112.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

Earnings History and Estimates for Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

