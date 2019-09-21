Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Townsquare Media reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $113.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.73 million. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Noble Financial set a $12.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of TSQ stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 37,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,960. The company has a market cap of $131.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72. Townsquare Media has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $8.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is 29.13%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 70.0% during the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 28.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 31.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 112.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

