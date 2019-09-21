Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Trims Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Equifax by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Equifax by 36.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Equifax by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Equifax by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $141.05. The stock had a trading volume of 574,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.68 and a 1 year high of $148.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.89.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.74 million. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EFX shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Equifax from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Equifax from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Securities upgraded Equifax to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equifax from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.09.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

