Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in EnerSys by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in EnerSys by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in EnerSys by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys stock traded up $5.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.07. 1,033,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.59. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $53.56 and a 12-month high of $89.83.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $780.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.86 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $78.00 price target on EnerSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.15.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

