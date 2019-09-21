Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases Shares of 1,630 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,245,000 after acquiring an additional 27,651 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.82.

In other news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 13,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $2,360,373.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $1,494,711.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,475,648.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,008,608 shares of company stock valued at $173,032,478 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,981. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.08 and a 200 day moving average of $165.06. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $185.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $787.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.90 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 4th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

