Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $287,000 Stock Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,112 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Cree were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Cree by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. H2O AM LLP increased its position in Cree by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. H2O AM LLP now owns 13,644 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,234,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cree by 333.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 173,552 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 133,552 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the second quarter worth $3,434,000.

Get Cree alerts:

NASDAQ:CREE traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,920. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.22 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.79. Cree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $69.21.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The LED producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.95 million. Cree had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CREE. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cree from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Cree from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut shares of Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.