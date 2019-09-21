Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 4,870 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 95.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 313.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 335,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 254,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,156,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,555,000 after acquiring an additional 235,936 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,990,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,361,000 after acquiring an additional 209,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,295,000 after acquiring an additional 115,152 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,282,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,502,000 after acquiring an additional 103,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

HR traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $33.16. The company had a trading volume of 989,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,024. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $33.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $116.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.50 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.43%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

