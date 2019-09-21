Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) Shares Sold by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Total System Services by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Total System Services to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Total System Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cowen lowered shares of Total System Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 price target on shares of Total System Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.18.

TSS remained flat at $$133.27 during trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.59. Total System Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $142.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. Total System Services had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

In other news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 13,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total transaction of $1,848,102.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,019.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO M Troy Woods sold 141,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.11, for a total transaction of $19,929,811.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,147,996.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,587 shares of company stock worth $27,376,564 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

