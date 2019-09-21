Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Takes $18.27 Million Position in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 936,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,268,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 3.43% of Hess Midstream Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 53,057.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. American Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 1,854.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,253 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess Midstream Partners alerts:

HESM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Hess Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill initiated coverage on Hess Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of HESM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.99. 121,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,026. The company has a market capitalization of $533.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $23.77.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.55 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 10.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.