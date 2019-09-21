Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Increases Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,937 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.05% of Diamondback Energy worth $9,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 180.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 81.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,778,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.35. Diamondback Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.19 and a fifty-two week high of $140.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.78%.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 4,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.55 per share, with a total value of $399,972.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 1,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $104,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,621,690. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FANG. MKM Partners began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered Diamondback Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.80.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

