Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.10% of Centennial Resource Development worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,560,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,235,000 after acquiring an additional 542,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,967,000 after acquiring an additional 102,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 7,891.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,670,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,474,000 after acquiring an additional 478,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

In related news, CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 50,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 493,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,084.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDEV shares. Bank of America set a $7.00 price objective on Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 price objective on Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,080,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,263,152. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $23.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $244.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Centennial Resource Development Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.